FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain clearing leading to a cold evening across Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a dreary and chilly Thursday as we have seen off and on rain showers during the day and through the rest of the evening will become more isolated in nature. Temperatures have struggled to warm all day and we have seen highs in the upper forties to near fifty. We will see clearing as we move into the overnight hours, which will help to set up for a cold overnight as temperatures will drop back into the upper thirties across the area making frost a possibility as you wake up in the morning. Make sure if you have any plants outside to take the necessary precaution to keep them protected.
High pressure will begin to move in as we head into Friday and will stick around through the weekend setting up beautiful weather after this cold and dreary week of weather. Friday we will see plenty of sunshine and a much nicer day overall even though temperatures won’t be too warm. Highs for your Friday look to top off in the upper fifties across the area as we look to begin an overall warming trend for our high temperatures as we move into the weekend. For your Friday night football your going to want to take that jacket as temperatures will be cold overnight. Frost is going to be a good possibility for Friday night as temperatures will drop into the middle and lower thirties so once again plants that are sensitive will need to be covered or taken inside to keep warm.
Overall the weekend is shaping up to be fantastic as we will see temperatures climb into the lower sixties for both Saturday and Sunday making it for a cool fall weekend across Southwest Louisiana. The good news is that it will be clear for your Saturday so we will see plenty of sunshine which will help to make it feel warm outside during the day. We will still see cold temperatures during the overnight on Saturday as we will once again see temperatures dropping back into the upper thirties. The good news is the morning lows will begin to warm as well as we head into Sunday as we will see a few more clouds building throughout the day and into the evening hours. A disturbance moving through the area may trigger a few showers Sunday night, but for now rain chances look to be very minimal. Expect lows Monday morning to start off in the middle forties so a light jacket will be needed as you head off to work and school. Monday we continue the warming trend as we see temperatures rising into the middle sixties, inching our way closer to normal temperatures for this time of year.
Next week we warm things up into the lower seventies for the middle portion of your week which will feel very nice compared to our highs in the forties for this week. Another cold front is possible as we head into the end of next week which could drop our temperatures into the lower sixties, but for now lets focus on the good news as we will be getting warmer and staying dry for the next several days.
