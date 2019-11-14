FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain clearing leading to a cold evening across Southwest Louisiana

Overall the weekend is shaping up to be fantastic as we will see temperatures climb into the lower sixties for both Saturday and Sunday making it for a cool fall weekend across Southwest Louisiana. The good news is that it will be clear for your Saturday so we will see plenty of sunshine which will help to make it feel warm outside during the day. We will still see cold temperatures during the overnight on Saturday as we will once again see temperatures dropping back into the upper thirties. The good news is the morning lows will begin to warm as well as we head into Sunday as we will see a few more clouds building throughout the day and into the evening hours. A disturbance moving through the area may trigger a few showers Sunday night, but for now rain chances look to be very minimal. Expect lows Monday morning to start off in the middle forties so a light jacket will be needed as you head off to work and school. Monday we continue the warming trend as we see temperatures rising into the middle sixties, inching our way closer to normal temperatures for this time of year.