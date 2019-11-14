FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and cloudy with showers on the way through the morning hours

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re out of the deep freeze, and clouds that moved in yesterday afternoon wasted no time in not only keeping temperatures up several degrees higher overnight but also brought our first rains of the day that will make for some a wet commute as you head out the door this morning. You’ll still want to dress warmly though as rain and clouds keep a colder feel with temperatures struggling to warm up out of the 40s by this afternoon.
Rain amounts with this upper level disturbance should be no more than around one quarter inch and serve as merely a nuisance to the chilly air in place and for any outdoor activities planned for today. By tonight, a cold front will push through and send drier air into the state, cutting off the showers and bringing a reinforcing push of cool air for Friday with morning temperatures back into the 30s on Friday morning with highs in the upper 50s tomorrow thanks to a boost from increased sunshine.
The weekend is shaping up nicely with cold morning temperatures in the lower to middle 30s with widespread frost expected both Saturday and Sunday mornings, so take those precautions with your outdoor plants but no hard freeze will occur like what was seen yesterday morning. The sunshine will work in the favor of a warm-up during the afternoon with highs on Saturday and Sunday back into the 60s.
Some models show the chance of some rain moving into late Sunday night, but those chances remain low and the only rain threat that will occur over the weekend as next week kicks off a warmer pattern as the jet stream lifts the colder air back to the north and afternoon highs return to the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. No significant rain chances are in the forecast for most of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
