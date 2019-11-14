FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and cloudy with showers on the way through the morning hours

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re out of the deep freeze, and clouds that moved in yesterday afternoon wasted no time in not only keeping temperatures up several degrees higher overnight but also brought our first rains of the day that will make for some a wet commute as you head out the door this morning. You’ll still want to dress warmly though as rain and clouds keep a colder feel with temperatures struggling to warm up out of the 40s by this afternoon.