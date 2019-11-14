Fire originates from fireplace on Rosedown Drive

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A fire on Rosedown Drive in south Lake Charles originated from the fireplace, officials with the Lake Charles Fire Department said.
The fire was called in at 11:52 a.m., according to District Chief Marcus Broussard.
The homeowners, who were home at the time, made it out safely, Broussard said. There were no injuries.
The two-story home was about a 40-percent loss, Broussard said. Everything involved was on the second story.
Broussard said it took about 45 minutes to extinguish.
Viewer Douglas Ducote sent KPLC video of the fire.
