Community activist Larry Profit found dead in Port Allen

FILE PHOTO - Larry Profit speaks at a Port Allen city council meeting in 2015. Authorities identified the victim of a shooting in Port Allen as Larry Profit, who was well-known in the community. (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | November 14, 2019 at 11:47 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 12:43 PM

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A Port Allen man has been found dead of an apparent gunshot wound just hours after speaking publicly about the need to curb violence in the community.

Authorities identified the victim as community activist Larry Profit.

Profit was among several people who were vocal about crime just as the Port Allen city council meeting adjourned Wednesday night.

Community activist Larry Profit was found dead on Avenue A on Nov. 14 in Port Allen, La.
Profit was found dead at his home on Avenue A. His killer has not been caught.

Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown called profit a “good guy” who was “against violence” and “supported the police.”

Brown urged anyone with information on Profit’s death to “not be afraid” and come forward.

Louisiana State Police are processing the crime scene.

