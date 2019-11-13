Wilford Carter Sr. and Kevin Guidry discuss priorities ahead of runoff election

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Election day is just days away and one of the items on the ballot will be the runoff race for District 34′s state representative.
In the October election, Carter Garnered 48% of the votes and Guidry behind him with 41%.
Both have experience in office, which they say will help get the job done. Carter served on the legislature, he’s served as a judge and he’s currently a practicing attorney.
“When I was in the legislature last time, the budget, health care, and education were priorities, were problems we could constantly work with to protect our universities and secondary education programs. I’ll be working on those same issues.” butted to “I think this experience, the way I make my living, is ideal for the legislature that writes laws and creates new laws," Carter said.
Guidry served as a Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for 16 years.
“There are different types of committees you’re on. There’s the budget committee, there’s the agenda committee and those things help put you in the position to understand the needs of all the people you represent. One of the committees that I chaired was the insurance committee. That gave me an insight on health care — for people who didn’t have it and what I could do as a representative to get them better health care," Guidry said.
If elected, providing affordable health care is one of Guidry’s top priorities, along with increasing teacher pay and focusing on economic development.
“We’ve gotta find ways through the budget, how we can funnel money through different avenues, to where we can find people who can’t be insured, to where we can find a means to give them some type of insurance," Guidry said.
Carter said if he’s elected, he wants to focus on education, health care and raising the minimum wage to $15.
“I wanna do things such as giving teachers more money for retirement. Maybe increasing their retirement from 2.5% to 3.5% like the judges get. I’d like to see them get a pay raise, a constant pay raise so we can get above the national average," Carter said.
You can cast your ballot on Saturday, November 16.
