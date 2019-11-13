Texas man busted with 163 pounds of marijuana in West Baton Rouge

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Texas man is behind bars after a traffic stop in West Baton Rouge uncovered over 100 pounds of marijuana.
According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Patrick Green, of Texas, was pulled over on I-10 on Sunday, Nov. 10 for a traffic violation.
Deputies say they were suspicious of the driver’s nervous behavior and inconsistencies between he and his passenger’s stories.
During the stop, deputies asked to search Green’s car, which he refused. A K-9 officer was brought to the scene, resulting in the confiscation of 163 pounds of marijuana, valued at $260,000.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.