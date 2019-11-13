SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2019.
Jace Addison Maddox, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Nelson Jerome Toney Sr., 53, DeQuincy: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Jerald Glenn Nickerson Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Mario Lozoya Jr., 29, Sulphur: Resisting a police officer with force; first offense DWI; hit and run; careless operation; driver must be licensed.
Cody Garrett Stineff, 26, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; probation violation.
Brooke Gail Corbello, 19, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; distribution or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brendan Scott Lagneaux, 19, Duson: Contempt of court.
Rhonda Daily Jett, 48, DeRidder: Instate detainer (2 charges); probation violation.
Makyle Dandre Lavergne, 17, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.
Darrion Reyd Epperly, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bradley Rashad Nelson, 28, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Julie Ann Bourgue, 30, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Maggie Christina Lambert, 27, Lexington, KY: Out of state detainer.
Jonathan Lee Harris, 26, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to comply with sex offender requirements.
Lonnie Dwayne Thomas, 47, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon; cruelty to juveniles.
Michael William Barulich, 37, Bridge City, TX: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Justin Keith Edwards, 31, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; public intimidation and retaliation.
Sarah Beth Finley, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.
