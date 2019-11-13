Startup at Lotte Chemical may cause flaring and noise

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Plant officials at Lotte Chemicals say residents in the area may see flaring and hear extra noise from the facility in the next several days.
Lotte’s Ethane Cracking Unit in Westlake, experienced an unanticipated production shut down early Wednesday morning, according to Mark Peters, site executive director. Startup is currently underway.
"Protecting people and the environment is our top priority, and our startup process is prescribed and well-disciplined,” Peters said in a statement. "A team of experienced engineers and qualified operations personnel are well prepared for a safe startup to restore normal operations.”
