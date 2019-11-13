LSU moves up to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings after beating Bama

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Tigers victory in Tuscaloosa rocketed LSU to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings revealed Tuesday night. Alabama dropped two spots to No. 5, after suffering their first loss of the season.
Ohio State previously No. 1 in the rankings, dropped to the second spot. Clemson moved up two spots to No. 3. Georgia moves to No. 4.
The top four teams make the College Football Playoff semi-finals. The College Football Playoff semi-finals take place in Atlanta, GA., and Glendale, AZ on Dec. 28. The national championship is in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
