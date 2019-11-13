Louisiana State Police issue 34 citations in train enforcement detail

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police conducted a train enforcement detail in Calcasieu Parish Tuesday, according to Trooper Derek Senegal.
The Union Pacific Police Department and Troopers worked together to look for drivers who failed to yield the right of way as a train approached in addition to truck drivers hauling hazardous materials who failed to stop and check for trains as required by law, Senegal said.
During the detail, an officer was onboard the locomotive and other officers were stationed along the train routes watching for crossing and trespasser violations.
In all, 34 citations were issued in Calcasieu Parish for failure to obey a signal indicating the approach of a train, 1 for driving under suspension, and 1 for an expired driver’s license.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, in Jeff Davis Parish Louisiana State Police responded to a crash involving a freight train and a passenger car on Hoke Road. The westbound train struck the front right side of the vehicle but no injuries were sustained. The driver told troopers he did not see or hear the train approaching.
Senegal says Louisiana state law requires motorists to obey signals at railroad crossings and failure to obey could result in a fine of up to $200.00 and up to 30 days in jail for the first offense with higher fines and increased jail time possible for additional violations. The fine for racing a train is up to $1,000.
Additional enforcement details are being planned at this time, Senegal said.
