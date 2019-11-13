Local director’s new holiday movies to air on Lifetime this month

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Among a slew of upcoming holiday movies on TV, two Christmas movies premiering this November were directed by a Lake Charles native.
Emily Moss Wilson’s “Christmas in Louisiana,” and “A Christmas Wish,” are airing on Lifetime on Nov. 16 and Nov. 28. The movies are two of several films she’s directed for Lifetime since 2016, but Wilson says this year was different.
“I had the pleasure of writing these two as well,” said Wilson, who started writing the films in February.
Wilson’s interest in film started at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, where she participated in the speech and debate team.
“It was at Barbe in both speech and English class that I was able to make films with friends for school projects,” Wilson said.
Wilson pursued film at Texas Christian University and moved to Los Angeles in 2005 after graduating.
She worked on films such as “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “Valentine’s Day” and “New Year’s Eve,” according to her website.
After living and working in L.A. for more than a decade, Wilson and her husband, Greg, moved back to Lake Charles in 2017 with their son, Walt, to live near family.
Despite the transition, Wilson continued to work as a writer/director while also cherishing family time.
“To be able to see the scene in my head and then put it on paper and watch actors bring it to life is kind of cool,” Wilson said. “I think what’s nice about these two upcoming Christmas movies is that they’re different from each other.”
Wilson said one is more traditional, while the other is quirkier, but both still have heart.
“Christmas in Louisiana is more of a classic Christmas movie: warm and snuggly,” Wilson said. “There’s three love stories with a couple for every age to follow and get involved in.”
The movie premieres Nov. 16 on Lifetime.
“A Christmas Wish,” starring Hilarie Burton and other cast members from “One Tree Hill,” is about a woman finding love in the small town of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, with the magic of a wishing box.
“Is there really magic or is there not?” Wilson teased.
She described the movie as having more of a “rom-com wish fulfillment” element.
“It’s a little bit less ‘Christmas in your face,’ ” visually,” Wilson said. “Follows its own rules, a nice break from the norm.”
The movie features different cameos - an element that Wilson and Burton, who helped with developing the script, added to promote diversity. “A Christmas Wish,” airs Nov. 28 on Lifetime.
Although Wilson plans on making more holiday movies, the local director said she wants to mix things up next year.
“I want to get back to my thriller roots as well as move into directing episodic TV,” Wilson said.
Her first film, “DRINK,” was inspired by the “Twilight Zone,” and has over 3 million views on YouTube.
Wilson, who is expecting a second child this month, has been pitching ideas and working with actors and actresses on future projects.
