Legal Corner: Can a parent name a guardian for the care of his or her child in a Will?

QUESTION 1: The company I work for is considering selling the business. We have about 60 employees. I’ve worked here a little over a year. What are my rights regarding WARN and a severance package?
ANSWER: WARN stands for Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification Act, and became the law in 1989. It requires employers to give 60 days’ notice before plant closings or mass layoffs. It does not apply to companies with less than 100 employees, and that does not include employees who have been with the company less than a month or who work less than 20 hours a week. Also, it does not apply to Federal, State or local government employees.
Since your company has a business with 60 employees – WARN does not apply.
As it relates to severance packages – the employer is not required to offer one in lieu of complying with WARN, but it is done sometimes. It depends on your employment agreement.
For more details about WARN, you can visit the Department of Labor’s website: www.doleta.gov and type in the search term “WARN”.
QUESTION 2: Can a parent name a guardian for the care of his or her child in a Will?
ANSWER: In Louisiana, a tutorship is what other states refer to as guardianship, and describes the person who is legally responsible for the care of a minor child. For instance, tutors are often appointed when a child‘s parent gets divorced or when one dies.
Under Louisiana law, (LA. Civil Code Art. 257) this is sometime called a tutorship by will. The right belongs exclusively to the parent dying last. This is called tutorship by Will because generally it is stated in a will or testament. However, a tutorship by may be given by any declaration of the surviving mother or father executed before a notary and two witnesses. In order for Tutorship by Will to take effect, the tutor must be confirmed or appointed by the court and must qualify for office as provided by law. Tutor must accept appointment in order to become a tutor.
QUESTION 3: I hired someone to manage a duplex apartment that I owned. All but one of the apartments were rented out to someone. I found out that the manager allowed a family member to move in without paying rent for two months. Can I sue the manager for my losses?
ANSWER: Most likely, the apartment manager is liable.
Under Louisiana Civil Code Article 2293, a management of affairs is subject to the same rules and fiduciary obligations as a power of attorney or mandate. The manager must exercise the are of a prudent administrator and is answerable for any loss that results from his/her failure to do so. The court, considering the circumstances, may reduce the amount due the owner on account of the manager’s failure to act as a prudent administrator.
