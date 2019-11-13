FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rising to around 50 by afternoon as clouds thicken up through the day ahead

Showers will be likely off and on most of the day Thursday as an upper level disturbance moves across the northern Gulf Coast region, bringing our first rains of the day as early as the morning commute, and yes it will be all rain. Temperatures will be too warm for any frozen precipitation tomorrow, but it will be a rather raw cold day considering rain will be around most of the day with temperatures not getting out of the 40s for afternoon highs. Rainy days in the 40s always feels colder than sunny days that are colder, as was the case yesterday although the winds won’t be as gusty.