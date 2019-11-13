FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Above freezing before midday; rain likely Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As you head out this morning, the cold will be the only issue and is why we have declared a First Alert Weather Day as our area is experiencing the coldest temperatures in almost 2 years as lows haven’t been this cold since January 2018. A Hard Freeze Warning continues through 9:00 AM, and by now you should have taken the necessary precautions to prevent frozen pipes and continue to keep the pets indoors for several more hours.
Once the sun rises, temperatures will begin the trek to above 32 by 10:00 AM and will continue to warm up closer to 50 this afternoon, only limited by some cloud cover that will begin to return through the day. Despite the clouds, rain won’t be returning yet, although some showers are possible late tonight and for a good portion of the day Thursday. These clouds will also act as a blanket keeping temperatures several degrees higher than this morning, with no below freezing numbers tonight as lows are only expected to drop into the upper 30s.
Showers will be likely off and on most of the day Thursday as an upper level disturbance moves across the northern Gulf Coast region, bringing our first rains of the day as early as the morning commute, and yes it will be all rain. Temperatures will be too warm for any frozen precipitation tomorrow, but it will be a rather raw cold day considering rain will be around most of the day with temperatures not getting out of the 40s for afternoon highs. Rainy days in the 40s always feels colder than sunny days that are colder, as was the case yesterday although the winds won’t be as gusty.
The weather clears out nicely by Friday with high pressure in place which returns high temperatures into the upper 50s but lows at night in the 30s could bring frost to the area by early Saturday and Sunday mornings. Highs by Saturday and Sunday are back in the 60s with a slight chance of showers returning early next week. Temperatures will begin to trend a bit warmer with our first days above 70 back by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
