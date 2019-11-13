FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A very chilly day with rain chances going up into Thursday

As we go into Friday we will see plenty of sunshine around allowing for temperatures to warm into the upper 50′s making for a nicer afternoon, but still chilly as we will be running around twenty degrees below average, but it will begin a warming trend in high temperatures as we move forward into the weekend. Temperatures overnight will still be cold as we will drop back into the middle 30′s Friday evening making the possibility of frost once again and making for a cold Friday night for the first round of the high school football playoffs. The warming trend continues into Saturday as highs warm to near sixty with plenty of sunshine as we will see clear skies so it will be a cool day and you may need to have a jacket, but still a nice day to get out and enjoy. We will see one more day of overnight lows in the upper thirties before we finally begin to warm the lows a little as well. Sunday temperatures will warm into the lower sixties, but we may see a few more clouds around the area. Bottom line is for the next few days we will be below average highs and lows and you’ll need to keep a jacket handy if you are heading out.