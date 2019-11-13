FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A very chilly day with rain chances going up into Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cold temperatures have remained in place for your Wednesday as temperatures have warmed only into the middle 40′s across the area. To make things feel cooler than they actually are clouds have worked their way into the region preventing any sunshine from helping to warm thing sup further. As we go through the rest of this evening clouds we be sticking around as a disturbance makes it’s way into the area bringing increased rain chances into your Thursday. Overnight temperatures won’t be as cold as what we woke up to on Wednesday morning but as you wake up Thursday expect temperatures to be around forty degrees with a few upper thirties for areas to the north. We will begin to see some moisture as we head into the overnight hours and with it being cold already and having some dry air in place we could possibly see some evaporative cooling which could lead to a possible sleet pellet mixed in here or there. So make sure you are taking a jacket as you head off to school or work as it still will be cold.
As for the day Thursday a disturbance is going to help kick off some showers and rain across the area making for a chilly and wet day as temperatures really aren’t warming as high temperatures struggle to get out of the upper forties. You’ll definitely want to keep a rain jacket handy as shower are possible just about anytime tomorrow. Rainfall totals won’t be impressive as we are looking to pick up anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. The big story is the well below average temperatures coupled with the showers making for a dreary and raw day across Southwest Louisiana. We do begin to see clearing as we head into the overnight hours which is going to allow for temperatures to drop back into the upper thirties as we head into the overnight hours of Thursday. So patchy frost will be possible so make sure to take care of your plants and pets as we still are dealing with colder than normal temperatures.
As we go into Friday we will see plenty of sunshine around allowing for temperatures to warm into the upper 50′s making for a nicer afternoon, but still chilly as we will be running around twenty degrees below average, but it will begin a warming trend in high temperatures as we move forward into the weekend. Temperatures overnight will still be cold as we will drop back into the middle 30′s Friday evening making the possibility of frost once again and making for a cold Friday night for the first round of the high school football playoffs. The warming trend continues into Saturday as highs warm to near sixty with plenty of sunshine as we will see clear skies so it will be a cool day and you may need to have a jacket, but still a nice day to get out and enjoy. We will see one more day of overnight lows in the upper thirties before we finally begin to warm the lows a little as well. Sunday temperatures will warm into the lower sixties, but we may see a few more clouds around the area. Bottom line is for the next few days we will be below average highs and lows and you’ll need to keep a jacket handy if you are heading out.
