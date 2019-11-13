CPSB votes to give employees bigger salary supplement this year

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board voted to give employees more money in this year’s salary supplement at their meeting on Tuesday night. In this year’s salary supplement, CPSB teachers can expect $4,550 and other personnel can expect $3,185.
It was originally recommended to the board that this year, teachers receive $3,000 and other personnel get $2,100.
Some of the board argued they needed to be fiscally responsible and save money.
“It’s hard to do things when it’s really bad, right now I think we need to be extremely frugal in what we are doing,: District 13′s Billy Breaux said. "We cannot make a decision on a hope and a prayer that we are going to get Driftwood and these other things. I know what I am saying is going over like a ton of bricks, but I am telling you if we are not frugal with what we are spending what we are hoping to get, it’s going to come back and it’s going to bite us.”
Others argued they should use the extra funds for the original reason it was approved.
“We all have to be accountable for what we do and when this sales tax came up, it was voted on and it was approved and I am in full support of giving the teachers what they deserve.” Alvin Smith, of District 10, said.
District 7′s Mack Dellafosse proposed a motion to raise the supplement to $4,550 for teachers and $3,185 for other school personnel.
Bliss Bujard (District 11), Russell Castille (District 12), Mack Dellafosse (District 7), Glenda Gay (District 3), Damon Hardesty (District 9), Fredman Hardy (District 2), Ron Hayes (District 5), Aaron Natali (District 1), Dean Roberts (District 6), Alvin Smith (District 10), Eric Tarver (District 8), and Desmond Wallace (District 14) voted to raise the salary supplement.
Annette Ballard (District 4), Billy Breaux (District 13), and John Duhon (District 15) voted against the salary supplement raise.
The motion to amend the resolution passed and then the overall resolution was passed unanimously by the school board.
The supplement will be paid to employees on their Nov. 22 scheduled pay date.
