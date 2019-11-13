Cowboys talk Nicholls personnel

“He’s a really talented kid. He throws the ball well and makes plays with his feet. A guy like that you just hope to contain him," head coach Sterlin Gilbert said. "You know that he’s going to get his, you just need to be able to minimize that. You have to go back and create turnovers and be really good on third downs as well as in the red zone. Those are the things you focus on when you face a talented quarterback like that. That’s the intention and focus we have going into Saturday.”