Cowboys talk Nicholls personnel

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cowboys head to Thibodeaux this weekend in hopes to pick up their fourth straight win over Nicholls. But it won’t be a walk in the park as the Colonels present problems on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, they have the top rusher in the Southland Conference in Julien Gums as well as a dual-threat quarterback in Chase Fourcade, who’s racked up 9 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing through ten games.
“He’s a really talented kid. He throws the ball well and makes plays with his feet. A guy like that you just hope to contain him," head coach Sterlin Gilbert said. "You know that he’s going to get his, you just need to be able to minimize that. You have to go back and create turnovers and be really good on third downs as well as in the red zone. Those are the things you focus on when you face a talented quarterback like that. That’s the intention and focus we have going into Saturday.”
“He’s a ball player. When plays break down and protection breaks down he can make things happen with his feet and throwing on the run,” Defensive end Chris Livings said.
On the other side, they have one of the best defensive ends in the league with Sully Lachie. The senior is a monster when it comes to getting to the quarterback. This season he’s totaled 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
“Utmost respect to Sully Lachie, he’s a great defensive lineman," Quarterback Cody Orgeron said. "I know he’s going to be in the backfield and I’m probably going to be out of the pocket a couple of times because of him. I’ve studied his game a little bit and I have a really good idea of it going into the game, but looking forward to it.”
Regardless of the challenges Nicholls presents the Pokes feel they are well prepared and have a solid game plan to be able to pick up their second road win of the season.
