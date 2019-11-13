Accused killer of Sadie Roberts-Joseph indicted for murder of civil rights activist

Ronn Jermaine Bell is accused of murdering Sadie Roberts-Joseph, covering her body in bleach, and shoving her into the trunk of her own car. His defense team says police falsely linked him to the crime by planting chunks of hair on empty bottles of bleach. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | November 13, 2019 at 12:24 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 2:50 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of killing a Baton Rouge civil rights activist and dumping her body in the trunk of her own car was indicted Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge, court documents on Nov. 13 show.

Ronn Bell, 38, faces a mandatory life sentence in prison if convicted of the Baton Rouge icon’s slaying.

Roberts-Joseph was discovered on July 12 suffocated in the trunk of her car behind and abandoned house.

More: Sadie Roberts-Joseph’s accused murderer allegedly covered her body in bleach, argues DNA was planted at crime scene

Bell was a former tenant of Roberts-Joseph’s and was allegedly behind on rent payments.

