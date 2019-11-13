Accused killer of Sadie Roberts-Joseph indicted for murder of civil rights activist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of killing a Baton Rouge civil rights activist and dumping her body in the trunk of her own car was indicted Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge, court documents on Nov. 13 show.
Ronn Bell, 38, faces a mandatory life sentence in prison if convicted of the Baton Rouge icon’s slaying.
Roberts-Joseph was discovered on July 12 suffocated in the trunk of her car behind and abandoned house.
Bell was a former tenant of Roberts-Joseph’s and was allegedly behind on rent payments.
