You Asked, We Answered: Why hasn’t KPLC covered the viral road rage video?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We all saw the traumatic incident involving a young woman being called a racial slur in Lake Charles traffic. Our hearts go out to anyone who had to endure that kind of rage.
A lot of you are wondering why KPLC hasn't responded to it but in fact, we have.
We've reached out to the young woman in an effort to tell her story, but so far, she has declined an interview and hasn’t given KPLC permission to air the video. Hopefully, she'll change her mind.
I understand the frustration of those who wonder why we aren’t sharing this story. But, unfortunately, many viewers don’t understand that in order to tell someone’s story, we need them to share it with us. We also need permission to use video. Those are some of the obstacles we face in a newsroom.
Trust me, I can assure you we at KPLC want to present issues that affect our community. But we need the cooperation of those affected.
And we at KPLC are continuing to investigate the video and are interviewing others about the situation.
