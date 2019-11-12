Coroner’s Office identifies victim of fatal tent fire

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal tent fire that occurred on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, near the intersection of N. Jake St. and Cessford St.
According to Chief Investigator Charles Hunter, the victim has been identified as Raymond Celestine, 69, of Lake Charles.
Calcasieu Parish Coroner Dr. Terry Welke has classified the cause of Celestine’s death as smoke inhalation.
The fire is currently being investigated by the Lake Charles Fire Department.
