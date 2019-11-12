Two arrested, deputies searching for third suspect accused of armed robbery at Kirkman Street apartments

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery and are currently searching for the third suspect, according to Kim Myers with the sheriff’s office.
The initial investigation revealed that around 11 a.m. on Nov. 5, an armed robbery occurred at an apartment complex on Kirkman Street.
Detectives say while interviewing the victim they were told three men pointed a gun at him and forced him to hand over an AK-47 that was in the vehicle with him, according to Myers. Those men were later identified as Jacoby Richmond, 29, of Westlake, Javeon J. Green, 19, and Deonta D, Bartie, 19, both of Lake Charles.
On Nov. 7, Judge Sharon Wilson signed warrants in the amount of $95,000 for the arrests of Richmond and Bartie and $120,000 for the arrest of Green. Several days later, on Nov. 9, Richmond and Green were located and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. They are charged with armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, and theft of a firearm. Green is additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Detectives are now attempting to locate Bartie after several unsuccessful attempts. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Bartie’s whereabouts to call them at 337-491-3605 or CrimeStoppers at 337-439-2222.
The AK-47 has not been recovered at this time, Myers said.
Det. Travis Mier is the lead investigator.
