Two arrested, deputies searching for third suspect accused of armed robbery at Kirkman Street apartments

On Nov. 7, Judge Sharon Wilson signed warrants in the amount of $95,000 for the arrests of Richmond and Bartie and $120,000 for the arrest of Green. Several days later, on Nov. 9, Richmond and Green were located and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. They are charged with armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, and theft of a firearm. Green is additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.