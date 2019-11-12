SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 11, 2019

By Patrick Deaville | November 12, 2019 at 5:52 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 5:52 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 11, 2019.

Karl Andre Gott, 55, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Bradley Robert Bailey, 34, Westlake: Instate detainer.

Warren Scott Hillard, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ty Brian Honeycutt, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; improper color of clearance lamps, identification lamps, side marker lamps, or backup lamps and reflectors.

Donald V Madden, 57, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.

Lazerrick Dijon Hart, 26, Hammand: Probation violation; contempt of court.

Shawn E Ledoux, 41, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Tamera Michelle Ladnier, 46, Sulphur: Entry or remaining on land after being forbidden; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adam Jesse Perrodin, 58, Su: Domestic abuse.

Lakeisha Evelyn Harper, 26, Sulphur: Home invasion; domestic abuse.

Nicholas Shane Richard, 34, Starks: Contempt of court.

Wilbert Reyes, 23, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Blake Aaron Mouton Smith, 28, Cameron: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

