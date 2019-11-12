SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 11, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 11, 2019.
Karl Andre Gott, 55, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Bradley Robert Bailey, 34, Westlake: Instate detainer.
Warren Scott Hillard, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ty Brian Honeycutt, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; improper color of clearance lamps, identification lamps, side marker lamps, or backup lamps and reflectors.
Donald V Madden, 57, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.
Lazerrick Dijon Hart, 26, Hammand: Probation violation; contempt of court.
Shawn E Ledoux, 41, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Tamera Michelle Ladnier, 46, Sulphur: Entry or remaining on land after being forbidden; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adam Jesse Perrodin, 58, Su: Domestic abuse.
Lakeisha Evelyn Harper, 26, Sulphur: Home invasion; domestic abuse.
Nicholas Shane Richard, 34, Starks: Contempt of court.
Wilbert Reyes, 23, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Blake Aaron Mouton Smith, 28, Cameron: Contempt of court; instate detainer.
