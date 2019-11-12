Meet Charles Davis, a veteran living in DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Veteran’s day is a day meant to honor those who served our country.
One of those veterans is 79-year-old Charles Davis, who lives in DeRidder.
“I enlisted when I was 17, you’re young and you don’t know what you’re doing. You’re a baby," Davis said.
He started his time in the military in the Marine Corps and came back home in 1960 to finish getting his private pilot’s license. He then enlisted in the Army, where he became a Chief Warrant Officer and then received his wings at 23 years old.
“The year I was in Korea, 13 months, I flew an H21 — which are obsolete now. It gave me a good background for what I was going to do in Vietnam," Davis said.
He said his 10 months in Vietnam were the toughest.
“You got troops in, and you got out of there. You didn’t mess around because you had to take another trip. You pretty much did that all day long," Davis said. “See, after the troops were in, we had to resupply them, then you had to get them out after the firefight was over and haul out the dead and wounded — which, wasn’t very easy.”
Davis, a humble man, said he doesn’t consider himself a hero, he said the true heroes are those who didn’t make it back.
“I did my job, I flew 200 combat missions, and I’m glad I did it, but I did nothing heroic except get the job done," he said.
While Davis doesn’t consider himself a hero, he said he’s grateful for those who honor him on Veterans Day.
