McNeese rested and focused coming out of open week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When McNeese coach Sterlin Gilbert addressed the media on Monday, following the Cowboys’ open week, he expressed how pleased he was with his teams progress and focus this past week.
“This past week we were really focused on us and about getting better,” said Gilbert. “We continue to develop guys and get guys brought along. We were able to do that.”
It’s no secret that the Pokes have to win out in order to give themselves a chance at making the FCS playoffs. Coach Gilbert said it’s one game at a time, but his players know exactly what’s on the line.
“We knew going back two games ago, we knew that it was a four-game stretch and we had to go win every game. Our guys know that. That’s our mentality. They know that we’ve taken it one day at a time and it’s no different this week,” Gilbert said. "This week our guys know and understand that we’re focused on us and our expectation about what we’re set out to go do.”
Currently, there is a four-way tie atop the Southland Conference with Sam Houston, Central Arkansas, Southeastern and Nicholls holding onto 5-2 records. McNeese is right on the bubble, at 4-3, which is just a game behind.
The Pokes will look to take down one of those first-place teams when they travel to Thibodeaux this weekend to play 24th ranked Nicholls. Over the last 5 years, the Cowboys have beat the Colonels four out of the five times.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.