Cowgirls falls to No. 22 Arkansas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - No. 22 Arkansas scored on the opening play of the game and never looked back as the Razorbacks recorded a 101-58 win over McNeese women’s basketball here Monday night.
“I thought we came out with great energy and did a very good job executing our defensive game plan at times throughout the game,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “Arkansas is a very good team who can shoot the three, but I thought we did a good job of limiting their three’s tonight.”
Arkansas (2-0) placed five players in double figures with Chelsea Dungee leading all players with a game high 19. Amber Ramirez chipped in with 13 and Taylah Thomas, Makayla Daniels, and Erynn Barnum all scored 11 apiece.
Sophomore Callie Maddox was the only Cowgirl to score in double figures, ending the night with her second straight game of 15 points.
The Cowgirls (1-2) were led in rebounds by Damilola Balogun who was credited with eight for the second straight game.
McNeese couldn’t get into an offensive rhythm all night and ended the game shooting 28.0 percent from the field and were 4 of 28 from behind the arc. On the other hand, Arkansas scored 66 of their points in the paint and ended the game shooting 56.5 from the field.
“We didn’t convert on the stops and opportunities we did get tonight. Effort and energy were there, we just have to get better and take it one day at a time.”
Arkansas held a 27-15 lead after the first quarter and a 49-27 lead at the half.
The Cowgirls did outshoot the Razorbacks from the free throw line, making 8 of 11 for 72.7 percent. Arkansas was 19 of 31 from the charity stripe for 61.3 percent.
McNeese will have two days to prepare for its next game, that being a 6:30 p.m. game at UL-Lafayette Thursday at the Cajundome.
