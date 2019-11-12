Lake Charles man arrested for 4th offense DWI

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested for 4th offense DWI, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kim Myers says deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car near the intersection of Hwy 90 East and Cappo Rd. around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2019.
According to the arresting deputy the car continued driving for about 2 miles before pulling into a business on Hwy. 397.
Once the car stopped the deputy says that the driver, Phillip A. Reed, 40, of Lake Charles, was unable to follow his commands and smelled of PCP.
After discovering that Reed had been arrested three previous times for DWI he was then arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for field sobriety testing.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Reed refused to submit to a blood draw after he performed poorly on the sobriety test but passed a breathalyzer test.
Deputies then obtained a warrant to have Reed’s blood drawn at a local hospital. While at the hospital the arresting deputy says that Reed admitted he had smoked cigarettes dipped in PCP.
After Reed’s blood sample was taken he was transported back to the Sheriff’s Office where he was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional center for 4th offense DWI, resisting an officer by flight, driving left of center, improper lane use, and driving under suspension for a prior DWI.
Judge Sharon Wilson set Reed’s bond at $52,000 with the special condition that he may only drive a vehicle with an ignition interlock device and must have a valid driver’s license on his person while driving.
