Lake Charles man arrested for 3rd offense DWI

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles has been arrested for 3rd offense DWI, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kim Myers says a deputy conducted the traffic stop on a SUV near the intersection of Ernest St. and West Hale st. around 11:00 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.
Myers says when the deputy spoke with the driver, Dillon S. Johnson, 26, of Lake Charles, he smelled alcohol on Johnson’s breath, noticed that he had glassy eyes, and saw that he had a hard time keeping his balance.
According to the deputy, Johnson admitted that he had been drinking since noon that day up until about an hour before he started driving.
Johnson was arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office for a breathalyzer test after deputies say he performed poorly on a field sobriety test.
The Sheriff’s Office says that Johnson’s breathalyzer test showed that he was over the legal limit.
Johnson was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center and charged with 3rd offense DWI and with having two broken brake lights. Judge Robert Wyatt set Johnson’s bond at $10,250.
