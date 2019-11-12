Kinder’s playoff matchup with Rosepine named TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Kinder for the first time in 2019. The Yellow Jackets are set to play host to district foe Rosepine in the opening round of the LHSAA Class 2A playoffs. It’s a rematch from October that saw Kinder roll, 42-26.
During the teams’ last meeting, Kinder relied on running back Skyler Leckelt who totaled 179 yards and three touchdowns in the win. The Jackets will be healthier on that side of the ball with the return of Ty Fudelier to the backfield.
The Eagles, on the other hand, scored no points in the first and fourth quarter as Kinder built a lead and then pulled away. Scoring fast and closing out will be imperative for Rosepine Friday. Running back Grant Ducote was a workhorse as he rushed for over 135 yards in the October game. Quarterback Ethan Frey also contributed 254 yards passing with a pair of touchdowns.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
