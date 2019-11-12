First Alert Forecast: Possible record breaking cold

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures remain on the cold side this afternoon as winds continue out of the north. This is keeping wind chills in the low 40s to upper 30s. As we edge closer to sunset we’ll see temperatures drop to near freezing around 11 pm tonight before temperatures fall even farther by early tomorrow morning. We could see record breaking lows! At the Lake Charles Airport, a record low of 26 was set back in 1911. By early tomorrow morning we could tie or even break that record if the clouds clear and the winds calm. With record breaking cold expected and lows below freezing for more than 9 hours it is important to remember the 5 P’s of cold weather preparedness: Protect people, pets, plants, pipes and practice fire safety.