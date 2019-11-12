First Alert Forecast: Possible record breaking cold

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures remain on the cold side this afternoon as winds continue out of the north. This is keeping wind chills in the low 40s to upper 30s. As we edge closer to sunset we’ll see temperatures drop to near freezing around 11 pm tonight before temperatures fall even farther by early tomorrow morning. We could see record breaking lows! At the Lake Charles Airport, a record low of 26 was set back in 1911. By early tomorrow morning we could tie or even break that record if the clouds clear and the winds calm. With record breaking cold expected and lows below freezing for more than 9 hours it is important to remember the 5 P’s of cold weather preparedness: Protect people, pets, plants, pipes and practice fire safety.
If we do see winds stick around a slight wind chill will likely be felt. Expect wind chills a few degrees colder than the temperatures if winds linger into tomorrow morning. We are expecting sun for the majority of tomorrow! Temperatures reach the low 50s as winds stay light out of the northeast. Clouds build in during the evening hours ahead of our next chance of rain that moves in on Thursday. Clouds overnight will help to keep lows a little warmer only falling into the low 40s to upper 30s.
Starting out Thursday on the chilly side with lots of clouds and the possibility of rain. That chance of rain remains at a 40% chance as we could see hit or miss showers for the majority of the day as moisture moves off the Gulf of Mexico. Keep the umbrella handy and the jacket! Temperatures stay cool through the afternoon topping out in the low 50s. Rain begins to taper off overnight as cloud cover exits southwest Louisiana. This helps temperatures fall overnight into the upper 30s.
Friday we’ll see another chilly start with lows in the mid to upper 30s. The good news is that we should see lots of sunshine! Temperatures warm into the upper 50s during the afternoon. As clear skies continue overnight temperatures will drop back into the 30s once again. Be sure to bundle up for Friday night football as temperatures will be chilly.
Saturday we’ll see another cold start with temperatures in the mid 30s to start the day. Sunny skies stick around for another day helping to warm us up during the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the low 60s! Expect much of the same for Sunday with a chilly start as lows fall into the upper 30s and we’ll warm into the low 60s. Sunshine will be there to start the day, but we’ll see cloud cover starting to build during the afternoon into the evening hours.
A slight chance of rain is in the forecast to start the week. Temperature continue to warm through much of next week as our next cold front is expected until late in the week. Models keep pushing back our next from to the tenth day out. So yesterday it was Thursday and today it is showing a cold front on Friday. Long range forecasts show a warmer period likely for the 8-14 day forecast. We’ll continue to watch and wait for the next cool down as temperatures warm back into the 70s by the end of the 10 day forecast.
