FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Arctic blast has arrived with an even colder night tonight

Unfortunately for those of you wondering, temperatures won’t be cold enough for anything expect rain, and the lingering moisture associated with this front will exit before it has a chance to changeover to anything else, with the winds and cold temperatures becoming the main focus of the weather for the remainder of Tuesday and Tuesday night. Temperatures won’t get out of the 30s all morning, until maybe returning to the lower 40s by afternoon, with wind chill values in the 20s and 30s most all day.