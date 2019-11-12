FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Arctic blast has arrived with an even colder night tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The long-awaited Arctic blast has arrived in Southwest Louisiana and was felt quite suddenly as expected last evening, as the front rolled through Southwest Louisiana before midnight, dropping temperatures out of the 70s and quickly into the 40s in a matter for just a couple of hours once it moved through.
Lingering showers, of the liquid variety, will continue to zip through during the predawn hours through sunrise before completely ending, and winds will continue to gust to around 35 mph making for wind chill values in the 20s all morning.
Unfortunately for those of you wondering, temperatures won’t be cold enough for anything expect rain, and the lingering moisture associated with this front will exit before it has a chance to changeover to anything else, with the winds and cold temperatures becoming the main focus of the weather for the remainder of Tuesday and Tuesday night. Temperatures won’t get out of the 30s all morning, until maybe returning to the lower 40s by afternoon, with wind chill values in the 20s and 30s most all day.
A Hard Freeze Watch is in effect for all locations tonight, except for the Cameron where a lighter freeze is likely as temperatures drop to as low as 32 along the coastline. For those under the Hard Freeze Watch, precautions to protect people, pets, plants and pipes are going to be required tonight as 10 to 12 hours of below freezing temperatures combined with lows that get as cold as the lower to middle 20s overnight will make for the coldest morning this area has seen in almost two years.
Through the day tomorrow, the sunshine and light winds will help temperatures warm up into the lower 50s by afternoon and clouds increase Wednesday night, keeping our area away from the risk for another freeze as morning low temperatures on Thursday start out in the upper 30s. Showers will be likely on Thursday as a disturbance aloft moves along the Gulf Coast, with rain totals less than ½” but more of a nuisance than anything else for outdoor activities as showers could be around off and on most of the day.
The forecast clears out in time for Friday with a full day of sunshine and other than being a cool day, the weather shouldn’t receive too many complaints with afternoon highs around 60 and morning lows in the middle to upper 30s. Sunny and dry weather continue on through the remainder of the weekend before showers return again for early next week along with warmer temperatures.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
