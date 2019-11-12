Are Support Groups for Veterans Dying Organizations?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Support groups for veterans such as VFWs and American Legion posts have been around for decades. These organizations have supported veterans from both world wars, Vietnam and Korea, but now as the veterans get older, the generation gap gets wider.
So the question is asked: How do these organizations increase membership and attract the younger generation of veterans?
Something has to change in order for these organizations to stand the test of time.
Jim Jackson, post commander for American Legion Post 1, knows how deployment affects a soldier.
“When I got home from Vietnam the second time, I was a mess,” he said.
Jackson said he didn’t join a veterans’ support group until many years later, after he retired from the United States Army, because he felt like he didn’t belong in the organization. “And then I walked in here one day and said, ‘I’d like to be a member.’”
And like many before him, that’s how it’s worked. Fast forward to today and membership of these organizations is suffering.
Julian Green, commander of American Legion Post 551 and with the Army National Guard, is the youngest commander in the history of his post. And even he is struggling to reach the younger generation of veterans.
“I think it’s difficult to reach the junior veterans because… there’s a generational gap there,” he said. “So when they see the young, former military guy walking in with skinny jeans and a T(shirt), a lot of them feel that there’s the lack of understanding of the deep respect that’s involved with being in this organization.”
Many of the VFWs and American Legions have dress codes, such as no tank tops or t-shirts, no open-toe shoes or sandals, some even require dress shoes.
But to Green, as commander of his post, he works to reach both generations of veterans because he know groups like this can help.
“My father was a senior veteran. He was a Vietnam veteran… Air Force,” he said. In March 2019, his father took his own life due to complications with cancer believed to have been caused by exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam.
“The obstacles are worth it if it means just being able to save one veteran from having to go through stuff like what my father went through,” said Green.
But something has to change. How do you make the organizations a place for both the young and the old to coexist?
Kelly Miseles, retired captain of the U.S. Army didn’t join after retirement because he said he didn’t feel comfortable after going to one meeting and being the youngest person there by 20-25 years.
Miseles said he felt a lot of the issues being discussed were not relevant to him.
“They still have kids in school, they still need jobs or have jobs, they are concerned about affordable housing. These are the things that the younger veteran needs to be addressing and they need their service organizations to be addressing,” he said.
One of the benefits of American Legions and VFWs, according to Miseles, is the organization’s lobbying power. He said the declining numbers in membership have “weakened” the voice the group has when issues come up in Washington D.C.
“If the VFW goes away, if the American Legion goes away, who’s going to speak for the veterans in Washington?” he said.
For some other younger veterans like U.S. Navy veteran Bubba Viator, he just wasn’t ready to join a Legion or VFW. So instead, he started his own veterans’ organization to allow veterans to come together in a more casual, social environment. But even he struggles with membership.
“We advertise we have over 500 members on Facebook… We always brag and say that’s how many is on our Facebook page, really we might have 10 percent show up every time we have something,” Viator said. “They don’t want to show up, but when they do, it’s the best thing they’ve ever been to.”
According to Viator, veterans need the camaraderie. “They need to know that they have somebody that’s fought literally the exact same war.”
And gives veterans a purpose.
“It gives me something to help our veterans,” said Jim Jackson. “If we don’t come out to help our veterans… we might as well quit. We might as well close the doors.”
The VFWs and American Legions are actively changing from the 20th century to the 21st, and transforming as generations come and generations go, with the hope to reach each and every veteran.
__________
Below is a list of VFW and American Legion posts across Southwest Louisiana.
Don’t see your organization listed? Email Olivia Vidal at ovidal@kplctv.com.
Calcasieu Parish:
City of Lake Charles:
Lake Charles:
American Legion Post 1: 1530 9th St., (337) 436-3300
American Legion Post 551: 632 Enterprise Blvd., (337) 842-0724
VFW Post 2130: 5675 Lake St., (337) 477-7546
Moss Bluff:
VFW Post 9933: 2668 N. Hwy. 171, (337) 855-3256
VFW Post 7321: 2668 N. Hwy. 171, (337) 474-8852
Westlake:
American Legion Post 370: 2540 Miller Ave., (337) 436-2922
American Legion Post 407: 912 John Stine Rd., (337) 433-4768
Sulphur:
VFW Post 8107: 1235 E. Napoleon St., (337) 527-7104
American Legion Post 179: 1403 W. Napoleon St., (337) 527-9513
Vinton:
VFW Post 9854: 2292 Hwy. 109 S, (337) 589-5832
American Legion Post 208: 5461 Joe Courville Rd., (337) 589-6761
DeQuincy:
VFW Post: 5416 Hwy. 27, (337) 786-3802
DeRidder:
VFW Post 3619: 1115 Hwy. 27, (337) 463- 3977
American Legion Post 27: 176 Hwy 112, (337) 463-5765
Kinder:
American Legion Post 244: 201 N. 9th St., (337) 424 6451
Jennings:
VFW Post 3686: 511 Ledoux St.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.