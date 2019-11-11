SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 10, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 10, 2019.
Clint Alan Jackson, 26, Leesville: Entry or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Maria Dolores Garcia, 41, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; federal detainer.
Robert Charles McCarver, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000 (3 charges); possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Davender Kinard Kimble, 32, Tickfaw: Fourth offense DWI.
Frank Marchant Lewis Jr., 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; contempt of court.
Justyne Michael McGruder, 35, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $500.
Patricia Ann Broussard, 61, Sulphur: Strangulation.
Alexis Raye Bogard, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Daniel Wayne Duplechin, 42, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
