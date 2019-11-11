FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely tonight; bitterly cold Tuesday and Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Get ready for a weather whiplash over the next 24 hours as our Veterans Day starts off fairly pleasant with temperatures in the 50s this morning, but by Tuesday lows are in the 30s and then into the 20s by Wednesday morning as conditions set up for a hard freeze all the way to south to I-10 by mid-week.
The good news for those outdoor events scheduled today for Veterans Day will have no real issues with the weather as the best chance of rain today will likely hold off until after sunset. That said, a couple of late-afternoon showers can’t be ruled out, but the prime time for rain will be well after sunset and through the early morning hours of Tuesday. Severe weather isn’t likely with only a couple rumbles of thunder and rain totals of generally less than ½” before it tapers off early Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will turn sharply colder behind this arctic front with temperatures tomorrow only rebounding into the 40s for highs. Wind chill values will be in the 20s and 30s all day Tuesday, so make sure to be thinking about dressing very warmly all day tomorrow and have coats, hats and gloves for the kids before sending them out to school tomorrow.
Precautions should be made for a hard freeze for anyone who lives along and north of I-10 Tuesday morning with lows in the lower to middle 20s and lows below 32 degrees for 10 to 12 hours. Even those locations along the coast will see a light freeze Tuesday with temperatures in Cameron down to about 30 degrees. Lake Charles should see low temperatures down to about 27 Wednesday morning, with locations in Vernon, northern Beauregard and Allen parishes seeing the coldest readings in the lower 20s. The record low for Lake Charles Wednesday morning is 26 set back in 1911, so this will be awfully close to a record.
Clouds give way to sunshine on Wednesday which will in turn help temperatures warm back up to around 50 by afternoon with temperatures not nearly as cold Wednesday night, and staying above freezing as Thursday brings a 40% chance of showers in the forecast thanks to an upper level disturbance moving quickly across the coast. Friday and Saturday are setting up to be nice days with highs around 60 but chilly nights with lows in the 30s with frost likely in the morning hours.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
