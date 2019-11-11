FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely tonight; bitterly cold Tuesday and Wednesday

Precautions should be made for a hard freeze for anyone who lives along and north of I-10 Tuesday morning with lows in the lower to middle 20s and lows below 32 degrees for 10 to 12 hours. Even those locations along the coast will see a light freeze Tuesday with temperatures in Cameron down to about 30 degrees. Lake Charles should see low temperatures down to about 27 Wednesday morning, with locations in Vernon, northern Beauregard and Allen parishes seeing the coldest readings in the lower 20s. The record low for Lake Charles Wednesday morning is 26 set back in 1911, so this will be awfully close to a record.