FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near record cold temperatures expected Wednesday morning!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The coldest air of the season will arrive behind an arctic cold front set to arrive late Monday night into early Tuesday morning! Temperatures will be near record lows by Wednesday morning with everyone seeing temperatures at or below freezing.
The cold front will make stead progress south and should reach Southwest Louisiana in the evening or overnight hours. I do not expect any severe weather with the front, with the best chance of rain coming after the front passes through. At this time, it looks like the temperature will remain above freezing while any rain falls and that means it would all likely be in the form of rain. A few areas north of I-10 could see a few sleet pellets as the precipitation comes to an end near daylight Tuesday morning. However, the ground temperature will remain well above freezing so any ice that reaches the ground will melt quickly and thus no travel concerns are expected. And it is worth noting that it is more likely that no sleet at all falls.
Tuesday will be a cloudy, windy, cold, raw feeling day! Temperatures will start off in the 30s but will coupled with winds of 15 to 30 mph! That means wind chills will likely be in the 20s, so bundle up as you head out the door to work and school. Don’t look for a lot of warming through the day Tuesday as clouds will slowly give way to clear skies but northerly winds will remain in the 15 to 30 mph range. High temperatures will only reach the low to mid 40s during the afternoon and the wind will keep wind chills in the 30s throughout the day!
Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to plummet overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Morning lows will range from near 20 north of I-10 to near 30 at the coastline. And most areas north of I-10 will be below 28 degrees for several hours so precautions to protect plants, pets, and water pipes should be taken. Areas from I-10 points south away from water could be cold enough for isolated water pipe issues, but plants and pets will need protection for sure. Along the coast temperatures will still be cold enough for frost so plants will need protection.
For those wondering if your water pipes need protection, the best advice is if you have had pipes freeze in the past you should protect them. If you are unsure and can see pipes exposed to the elements you should protect them by wrapping in isolation or leaving a faucet dripping. If you home is on a slab with no exposed pipes you should not have any issues if you have the heat on in your home. Homes most prone to freezing pipes are mobile homes and elevated homes with exposed pipes under them. But don’t forget about pipes that may be away from your home at the well or in other locations such as a dog pen or barn; these will need protection too. Frost will likely be widespread in all areas Wednesday morning even at the coast!
Wednesday will still be a chilly day with abundant sunshine only warming temperatures into the low 50s. But the wind will be light so it will not feel as cold.
Another cold front will reach Southwest Louisiana late Wednesday into Thursday with a 4-% chance of scattered showers. The air behind this front will not be as cold, but it will act to keep temperatures below normal into the weekend! Thursday will see low in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the mid 50s.
Friday should be a pretty nice day with abundant sunshine and lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s. Saturday and Sunday will see lows in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the low 60s. A warming trend begins late Sunday ahead of the next cold front arriving on Monday.
However, this front will be of Pacific origins and the air behind it will not be any colder. In fact, temperatures will continue to warm through much of next week with highs reaching the 70s by the middle of next week.
You can download the KPLC First Alert Weather app here: www.kplctv.com/apps
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.