FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near record cold temperatures expected Wednesday morning!

For those wondering if your water pipes need protection, the best advice is if you have had pipes freeze in the past you should protect them. If you are unsure and can see pipes exposed to the elements you should protect them by wrapping in isolation or leaving a faucet dripping. If you home is on a slab with no exposed pipes you should not have any issues if you have the heat on in your home. Homes most prone to freezing pipes are mobile homes and elevated homes with exposed pipes under them. But don’t forget about pipes that may be away from your home at the well or in other locations such as a dog pen or barn; these will need protection too. Frost will likely be widespread in all areas Wednesday morning even at the coast!