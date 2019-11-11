Burrow, Edwards-Helaire named SEC Co-Offensive Players of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were named SEC Co-Offensive Players of the Week after their historic performance at Alabama.
Burrow completed 31-of-39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 46-41 win over No. 3 Alabama. He also ran for 64 yards on 14 carries. It was the eighth overall win for Burrow over a top 10 team, the most for any quarterback in school history.
Edwards-Helaire ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. He also caught nine passes for 77 yards and another touchdown. He finished with 199 all-purpose yards. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry to become the first player to score four touchdowns in a game against Alabama since 2007.
