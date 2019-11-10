Pelicans overcome 26 turnovers to beat Hornets 115-110

Pelicans: There were dozens of fans in the crowd with Zion Williamson jerseys, although the No. 1 overall pick remains out of action recovering from a knee injury. ... In the something-you-don't-see every day category, Nicolo Melli was originally credited with a 3-pointer in the second quarter, but when officials went back to review the play they realized he had stepped out of bounds and the basket was taken away.