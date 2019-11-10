LSU overwhelmingly sits atop both AP and Coaches polls

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | November 10, 2019 at 1:08 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 2:12 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s 46-41 win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa has moved the Tigers into the top spot by a landslide in both major college football polls. It is likely they will also jump to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings when those are released Tuesday.

LSU (9-0, 5-0 SEC) was already No. 1 in the AP poll but the win over Alabama, the previous No. 1 in the Coaches poll, has moved the Tigers into that spot.

AP POLL:

  1. LSU (9-0) [54 first-place votes]
  2. Ohio State (9-0) [5 first-place votes]
  3. Clemson (10-0) [3 first-place votes]
  4. Alabama (8-1)
  5. Georgia (8-1)
  6. Oregon (9-1)
  7. Minnesota (9-0)
  8. Utah (8-1)
  9. Penn State (8-1)
  10. Oklahoma (8-1)

Click here for full AP poll

____________

COACHES POLL:

  1. LSU (9-0) [55 first-place votes]
  2. Ohio State (9-0) [5 first-place votes]
  3. Clemson (10-0) [4 first-place votes]
  4. Alabama (8-1)
  5. Georgia (8-1)
  6. Oregon (9-1)
  7. Minnesota (9-0)
  8. Oklahoma (8-1)
  9. Utah (8-1)
  10. Baylor (9-0)

Click here for full Coaches poll

____________

____________

