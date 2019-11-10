LHSAA releases 2019 football playoff brackets

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
Class 5A
(23) Covington at (10) Sam Houston
(19) Mandeville at (14) Barbe
Class 4A
(17) Leesville at (16) Pearl River
(18) DeRidder at (15) Minden
(26) LaGrange at (7) Assumption
Class 3A
(22) Northwest at (11) Lake Charles College Prep
(19) Wossman at (14) Iota
(23) Jennings at (10) Carroll
Class 2A
(25) Rosepine at (8) Kinder
(20) Loreauville at (13) Lake Arthur
(19) Capitol at (14) DeQuincy
(21) Welsh at (12) Franklin
(24) Oakdale at (9) Red River
(32) Vinton at (1) Ferriday
Class 1A
(2) Oberlin - BYE
(23) Lincoln Preparatory School at (10) Basile
(22) Merryville at (11) Grand Lake
(20) North Central at (13) East Beauregard
Division I
No area teams
The entire Division I bracket can be viewed here
Division II
(12) St. Michael the Archangel at (5) St. Louis
Division III
No area teams
The entire Division III bracket can be viewed here
Division IV
(15) Hamilton Christian at (2) Opelousas Catholic
The entire Division IV bracket can be viewed here
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.