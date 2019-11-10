LHSAA releases 2019 football playoff brackets

LHSAA (Source: KPLC)
November 10, 2019 at 1:57 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 3:20 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -

Class 5A

(23) Covington at (10) Sam Houston

(19) Mandeville at (14) Barbe

The entire Class 5A bracket can be viewed here

Class 4A

(17) Leesville at (16) Pearl River

(18) DeRidder at (15) Minden

(26) LaGrange at (7) Assumption

The entire Class 5A bracket can be viewed here

Class 3A

(22) Northwest at (11) Lake Charles College Prep

(19) Wossman at (14) Iota

(23) Jennings at (10) Carroll

The entire Class 5A bracket can be viewed here

Class 2A

(25) Rosepine at (8) Kinder

(20) Loreauville at (13) Lake Arthur

(19) Capitol at (14) DeQuincy

(21) Welsh at (12) Franklin

(24) Oakdale at (9) Red River

(32) Vinton at (1) Ferriday

The entire Class 5A bracket can be viewed here

Class 1A

(2) Oberlin - BYE

(23) Lincoln Preparatory School at (10) Basile

(22) Merryville at (11) Grand Lake

(20) North Central at (13) East Beauregard

The entire Class 5A bracket can be viewed here

Division I

No area teams

The entire Division I bracket can be viewed here

Division II

(12) St. Michael the Archangel at (5) St. Louis

The entire Class 5A bracket can be viewed here

Division III

No area teams

The entire Division III bracket can be viewed here

Division IV

(15) Hamilton Christian at (2) Opelousas Catholic

The entire Division IV bracket can be viewed here

