FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front moves through on Monday bringing cold temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A gorgeous day across Southwest Louisiana as temperatures have warmed into the lower 70’s today with the help of the sunshine. Our high temperatures today are right around average and where we are supposed to be this time of year, but this morning was a little cooler than normal. As we head into this evening a few clouds may be around, but nothing causing any rain around the area. Overnight temperatures will moderate and be around normal as lows are around 56 as you head out in the morning to work and school.
Your Veterans Day forecast for Monday looks to be warm, as temperatures will end up in the middle 70’s, but clouds will be around for a good portion of the day. You’ll notice changes as we head into the evening hours as showers become more widespread as the cold front moves into the area. Rain totals will be relatively light as a quarter to half inch of rain is expected across Southwest Louisiana. The bigger story will be the much colder air that comes into area. Temperatures will be dropping quickly as we move through Monday night as temperatures plummet into the lower 40’s and even a few upper 30’s by the time you wake up and head out the door on Tuesday.
Tuesday will feature high temperatures around thirty degrees cooler than what we saw for your Monday. High temperatures on Tuesday won’t get out of the 40’s as we look to be around upper 40’s for daytime highs. Clouds will be around for your Tuesday as we may see a few early morning showers, but then we dry out and bring back breezy conditions making it feel even colder. The really cold air settles in during the overnight hours as we will most likely see a widespread freeze Tuesday night as temperatures drop into the lower 30’s and upper 20’s. You’ll want to make sure to protect your plants Tuesday evening as well as your pets and pipes.
Wednesday, we don’t warm up much as we see temperatures near the fifty degrees as we see a little more sunshine around. Temperatures overnight still cold as we see lower 40’s to upper 30’s with mostly clear skies. We begin to see a warmup as we head into Thursday with highs reaching the upper 50’s, but also with the warmup we will see the chance for rain to return.
