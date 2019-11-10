FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front moves through on Monday bringing cold temperatures

Your Veterans Day forecast for Monday looks to be warm, as temperatures will end up in the middle 70’s, but clouds will be around for a good portion of the day. You’ll notice changes as we head into the evening hours as showers become more widespread as the cold front moves into the area. Rain totals will be relatively light as a quarter to half inch of rain is expected across Southwest Louisiana. The bigger story will be the much colder air that comes into area. Temperatures will be dropping quickly as we move through Monday night as temperatures plummet into the lower 40’s and even a few upper 30’s by the time you wake up and head out the door on Tuesday.