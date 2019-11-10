Cowgirl hoops travel to No. 22 Arkansas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball will travel Fayetteville, Arkansas Monday to take on No. 22 Arkansas in the first of three straight road games for the Cowgirls. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. The game will be streamed on SECN+.
McNeese (1-1) is coming off a program record points scored in its 116-37 win over Centenary in its home opener last Friday.
Arkansas (1-0) opened its season last Friday with an 82-52 home win over Southland Conference member New Orleans. McNeese is one of three Southland Conference teams that will face the Razorbacks this season. Arkansas will host Northwestern State on Dec. 15.
This will the fifth overall meeting between the two teams with the last meeting coming on Dec. 12, 2003. The Razorbacks lead the series 3-1 with the Cowgirls’ lone win coming in a 96-75 win in Lake Charles in 1982.
GAME INFORMATIONOPPONENT: No. 22 ArkansasGAME DATE/TIME: Monday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.GAME SITE: Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.
SERIES RECORD: Arkansas leads 3-1LAST MEETING: Arkansas, 72, McNeese 52 (12/30/2003 in Fayetteville)2018-19 RECORDS: McNeese (7-22, 5-13 SLC); SMU (11-19, 5-11 American)LIVE STATS: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=277515
QUICK HITS:•- it’s the first of three straight road games for the Cowgirls
•- coming off a program record 116 points against Centenary
•- seven Cowgirls scored in double figures in the win against Centenary
•- Sophomore Divine Tanks led McNeese with her first double double of the season with career high 18 points and tied her career high with 19 rebounds
•- Junior Sky Jasper also recorded a career high with 14 points in the win over Centenary
•- Freshman Lizzy Ratcliff (10 pts.) and juniors Shaela Gardner (12 pts.) are coming off season high’s against Centenary
•- Regan Bolton added to her career three-pointers with three Friday night. She needs six to move into fourth place in McNeese career three-pointers.
