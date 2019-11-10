Cowboys host SUNO in home opener at 6:30 on Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese men’s hoops team will open up its home slate on Monday night when the Cowboys host Southern-New Orleans as the Cowboys continue their busy opening week schedule.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 at the McNeese H&HP Arena.
Country music recording artist and Southwest Louisiana native Gyth Rigdon with sing the National Anthem. The Voice Season 16 finalist will also hold a meet and greet with fans from 5-6:15 in the Poke Pavilion (third level of the arena).
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and a special discount of $5 a ticket will be available to all current and retired military personnel in honor of Veteran’s Day (military ID required).
The Cowboys (0-2) are coming off an 85-80 loss to ULL on Saturday night in Lafayette in a game that saw McNeese build a 13-point first half lead then fall behind by double-digits in the second half, only to make a late rally with a chance to tie the game with three seconds to play.
Five Cowboys scored in double figures, led by Dru Kuxhausen’s 18 points. A.J. Lawson added 14 and a game-high three assists. Roydell Brown recorded his 12th career double-double and first of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds; Leondre Washington added 11 points; and Sha’Markus Kennedy scored 10 points with nine rebounds and a blocked shot.
Lawson leads the team in scoring through two games with 17.5 points per game. Kuxhausen is averaging 14 per contest, Kennedy with 12.5 points and 11 rebounds per game, and Brown with 10 points a game.
McNeese is hitting 46.5 percent of its shots from the field and is pulling down 36.5 rebounds per contest.
SUNO is a member of the NAIA and the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.
The Knights are 0-4 on the season and dropped a 74-70 decision to Mobile in their last outing.
Monday’s game will be the fifth meeting between McNeese and SUNO in the all-time series with the Cowboys will the previous four games.
After Monday’s game, the Cowboys will hit the road for a Wednesday night matchup at Wisconsin at 6 p.m. in a game that will be televised live on the Big Ten Network.
McNeese Probable Starting Lineup:
G 12 A.J. Lawson (17.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, .452 FG, .273 3FG, .500 FT)
G 0 Dru Kuxhausen (14.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, .409 FG, .313 3FG, 1.000 FT)
G 13 Trey Johnson (5.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, .500 FG, 1.000 3FG, 0-0 FT)
G 22 Roydell Brown (10.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, .438 FG, .545 FT)
F 23 Sha’Markus Kennedy (12.5 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 1.5 bpg, .563 FG, .583 FT)
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.