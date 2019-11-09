VETERANS DAY 2019: Deals for active and retired military

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - List of deals for veterans on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.
Most also include active military.
Some may require military ID.
If your business would like to be added to the list, email news@kplctv.com.
Buffalo Wild Wings - Free small order of boneless wings and fries Monday.
Chili’s Grill & Bar - Free entree from list of seven menu items: Chicken Crispers, Bowl of Chili or Soup & Salad, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with Cheese, Cajun Chicken Pasta.
Cicis - Free adult buffet for veterans. Must show military ID and this coupon.
Cracker Barrel - Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte.
Denny’s - Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon Monday. Dine-in only.
Dunkin’ Donuts - Free donut Monday.
Golden Nugget - Coffee and donuts at front casino entrance from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
IHOP - Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Little Caesars - Free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.
Logan’s Roadhouse - Free meal from a special menu from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday.
O’Charley’s - Free entree from list of five menu items: O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders & Fries, Chopped Steak, Peach Chutney Chicken, Low Country Shrimp, and House-Made Chicken Pot Pie. $3 domestic 14-ounce draft.
Olive Garden - Free entree from list of six menu items: Unlimited Soup, Salad and Breadsticks; Cheese Ravioli; Spaghetti with Meatballs; Lasagna Classico; Chicken Parmigiana; and Chicken Picatta.
Outback Steakhouse - 20 percent discount through Monday for military members, police officers, firefighters, and first responders.
Shoney’s - Free breakfast from the fresh food bar from open to 11 a.m. Monday.
Starbucks - Veterans, active service members and their spouses receive a free cup of coffee Monday.
Texas Roadhouse - Free lunch from special menu 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
