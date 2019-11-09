TDL Week 10: Friday night football

TDL Week 10: Friday night football
Touchdown Live
November 8, 2019 at 7:00 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 7:17 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Get live scoring updates on all of tonight’s games here.

After the games, tune in to Nightcast to catch highlights and more on Touchdown Live. TDL begins around at 10:15 p.m. At 11 p.m., watch Touchdown Live Overtime right here for even more highlights.

TONIGHT’S GAMES

Comeaux 7, Barbe 6, FIRST

Sam Houston 7, Sulphur 0, FIRST

DeRidder @ Cecilia

LaGrange @ Eunice

Leesville 14, Peabody 0, FIRST

Rayne @ Washington-Marion

Iota @ Mamou

Iowa vs. St. Louis (@ Sulphur)

Westlake 7, Jennings 0, FIRST

Rosepine 7, DeQuincy 6, FIRST

Kinder 7, Vinton 0, FIRST

Lake Arthur 6, Kaplan 0, FIRST

Oakdale @ Pickering

Welsh @ Lafayette Christian

Oberlin 7, Basile 6, FIRST

East Beauregard 8, Grand Lake 0, FIRST

Elton @ Gueydan

Merryville 6. Hamilton Christian 0, FIRST

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.