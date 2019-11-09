TDL Week 10: Friday night football

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Get live scoring updates on all of tonight’s games here.
After the games, tune in to Nightcast to catch highlights and more on Touchdown Live. TDL begins around at 10:15 p.m. At 11 p.m., watch Touchdown Live Overtime right here for even more highlights.
TONIGHT’S GAMES
Comeaux 7, Barbe 6, FIRST
Sam Houston 7, Sulphur 0, FIRST
DeRidder @ Cecilia
LaGrange @ Eunice
Leesville 14, Peabody 0, FIRST
Rayne @ Washington-Marion
Iota @ Mamou
Iowa vs. St. Louis (@ Sulphur)
Westlake 7, Jennings 0, FIRST
Rosepine 7, DeQuincy 6, FIRST
Kinder 7, Vinton 0, FIRST
Lake Arthur 6, Kaplan 0, FIRST
Oakdale @ Pickering
Welsh @ Lafayette Christian
Oberlin 7, Basile 6, FIRST
East Beauregard 8, Grand Lake 0, FIRST
Elton @ Gueydan
Merryville 6. Hamilton Christian 0, FIRST
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.