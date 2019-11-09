FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer for your Sunday with big cool down next week

For your Sunday it will be a chilly start to the day so you will want to have a jacket if you are heading out early. You will be able to shed that jacket though as we head into the afternoon as we see more southerly flow helping to warm thing sup even more. Highs during the afternoon will reach the lower 70’s for many of us setting up for another wonderful day. A few more clouds may work their way in as we head into the afternoon as our next cold front inches a little closer. Sunday night will be a little milder as we have dew points creeping back up as well as clouds around. Temperatures will be warmer in comparison to the past couple of nights as lows will bottom out in the middle to lower 50’s.