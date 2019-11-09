FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer for your Sunday with big cool down next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much nicer day for your Saturday as we’ve had plenty of sunshine throughout the day as temperatures have responded by being slightly warmer as well. Highs today have reached the lower to middle 60’s across the area making for a lovely day to get out and enjoy the fall weather. The winds have relaxed slightly as well making it feel better outside as we aren’t dealing with the wind chill as we saw on Friday evening. Temperatures tonight will not be quiet as cold as what we saw when you woke up on Saturday morning as temperatures will drop back into the lower 40’s.
For your Sunday it will be a chilly start to the day so you will want to have a jacket if you are heading out early. You will be able to shed that jacket though as we head into the afternoon as we see more southerly flow helping to warm thing sup even more. Highs during the afternoon will reach the lower 70’s for many of us setting up for another wonderful day. A few more clouds may work their way in as we head into the afternoon as our next cold front inches a little closer. Sunday night will be a little milder as we have dew points creeping back up as well as clouds around. Temperatures will be warmer in comparison to the past couple of nights as lows will bottom out in the middle to lower 50’s.
For your Veterans Day on Monday we will be dealing with some cloud cover as well as the possibility for a few showers around. While it won’t be a washout the coverage of showers will increase as we go through the evening becoming widespread during the overnight hours. Monday will be a warm day as temperatures warm into the middle 70’s which is around average for this time of year. As we progress through the evening temperatures will be dropping as colder air moves in with temperatures around 40 as you wake up on Tuesday morning.
The middle portion of next week will see the coldest air of the season as highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 40’s to near 50 and the low on Wednesday morning near or slightly below the freezing mark. So, a freeze is looking more likely for Southwest Louisiana, so you’ll need to take the necessary steps to protect all your vegetation and pets. No matter if you have sensitive vegetation, you’ll need to bring it inside and have a coat handy all week.
