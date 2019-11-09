Family of Starks hit-and-run victim speaks out

STARKS, La. (KPLC) - Detectives are still searching for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Starks last week and now the victim’s family is looking for justice.
Deputies said 32-year-old Willis Jones, or as his family calls him, “Willie Paul,” was hit by a car as he walked in the road. The driver stopped and tried to flag down another vehicle for help, when Jones was hit a second time. That driver did not stop, fleeing the scene.
“He was still young, had the rest of his life ahead of him," said Jones’ father, Greg Jones.
Greg said his son enjoyed fishing, hunting and just loved life. Greg is consumed with grief, but remembering happier times helps heal the pain.
“He always had a smile on his face," he said.
Willie Paul’s friends remember him as a giving person and the best of friends.
“God, the best you could ask for," Christian Harvey said. "He’d do anything for you if he called you his friend, he’d move mountains if he had to.”
Willie Paul’s loved ones are coping with their loss and just want the person involved to turn themselves in.
“He was my life," Jones said. "He looked up to me, told me, Daddy, I want to just be like you. He was like me a lot; (but) to me, I wanted to be like him.”
Authorities ask anyone with information on the hit-and-run to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.
