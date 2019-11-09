Cowgirls set school record in 116-37 win over Centenary

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball (1-1) scored the first 18 points of the game Friday night on its way to a school record points scored in its home opening 116-37 win over Centenary (0-1).
“What a great team win, what a great effort,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “I thought we bounced back really good from SMU especially at the free throw line. We rebounded, shot the ball well and distributed it well tonight.”
Sophomore Divine Tanks led McNeese with her first double double of the season and the fourth in her young career with a game high 18 points and 19 rebounds. Tanks was joined in double figures by Bre’Ashlee Jones (17), Callie Maddox (15), Sky Jasper (14), Shaela Gardner (12), Regan Bolton (11), and Lizzy Ratcliff (10). The Cowgirls were credited with 25 steals and was led by Maddox with six.
McNeese held the Ladies to single digits in the first quarter (6) and the third quarter (4) and scored 56 points off of 40 Centenary turnovers and 52 points scored in the paint. The four points allowed by McNeese in the third quarter ties the fewest allowed in program history since the game switched to quarters.
The Cowgirls put together several scoring runs throughout the game and went into the half with a 62-20 lead.
Leading 70-22 early in the third period, McNeese went on its longest scoring run of the game (23 pts.) to take a commanding 93-22 lead with a few seconds left in the quarter.
Ratcliff’s jumper with 8:09 left in the game put McNeese over the century mark for the first time this season and Gardner’s layup with 26 seconds left in the game was the bucket that set the new single game scoring record.
“I’m proud of our effort tonight, we needed this win and now we build on this and get ready to go play Arkansas,” said Cryer.
McNeese will travel to Arkansas on Monday for a 7 p.m. game that will be streamed on SECN+.
