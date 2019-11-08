WalletHub ranks McNeese third among state universities

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Higher education can help secure good employment but paying for a college degree adds up quickly. Last month, WalletHub released its 2020 College and Universities Rankings to help prospective students and parents make the right choice for higher education.
Their list is comprised of 500 colleges and universities, naming the country’s top-performing schools at the most cost-effective price. McNeese State University is among the four schools recognized in the state.
“McNeese ranked third best in Louisiana,” says WalletHub analyst, Jill Gonzalez. “It ranked 258th overall, which out of over one-thousand schools is a very good number.”
Universities and colleges were compared by WalletHub based on more than 33 different measures, including student selectivity, cost and financing, and career outcomes.
McNeese was ranked behind Tulane University and the University of New Orleans, respectively. According to WalletHub, the two universities are more selective in acceptance and have better resources for students and faculty. However, McNeese thrives in other categories to earn the recognition.
“McNeese really shined when it came to two different categories, the first was cost and financing,” Gonzalez says. “So, net cost is a lot lower than not only most other schools in the state, but also most other schools in the country. There is also a good availability of employment services for students and (low) student loan debt.”
Toby Osburn, the Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management at McNeese, says he’s not surprised McNeese is ranked. He says it serves as validation for the staff’s attention to what is most important to students and their families.
“In our recruiting effort, we’re constantly drilling on the messages that we know are important to students and their families,” Osburn says. “Affordability, proximity to home, quality academic programs and a vibrant campus life experience.”
Osburn says the university’s top priority is providing an education that will set students up for lifetime success - making their mission of “changing lives through excellence with a personal touch” more than just a motto.
