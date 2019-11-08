Waiting on President Trump’s desk - A new animal cruelty bill

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill this week making animal cruelty a federal crime.
The new law will allow the federal government to take action on animal cruelty cases on federal property or across state lines.
The bill now goes to the desk of Pres. Donald Trump.
Local attorney Alyson Antoon, who is chair of the Louisiana State Bar Association’s Animal Law Section, says that this law won’t make that much of a difference in Louisiana.
“Louisiana has its own animal cruelty statute,” Antoon said. “There’s misdemeanor animal cruelty and felony animal cruelty, so it’s simple cruelty to animals versus aggravated cruelty to animals.”
Rita Bingham, director of the Humane Society in West Louisiana, still wants it to pass.
“I want this law to pass because I think people like me will try to make sure that it’s enforced,” Bingham said.
Although a lot hasn’t changed, according to Bingham something has.
“I just don’t see that much has changed in the 22 years that I’ve been doing this,” Bingham said. “All I can say is this: People are aware now that we’re watching them.”
For more information on the Louisiana Animal Cruelty laws, click HERE.
To contact the Humane Society of West Louisiana, call (337)-462-3321.
