SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 7, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 7, 2019.
Henry Thompson II, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Tyrel Thompson, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug of a drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Christopher Bernard, 39, Houston, TX: Battery of emergency room personnel (4 charges); property damage under $1,000; obscenity.
Walter Nathaniel Robinson, 40, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Robert Garrett Meux Jr., 36, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Joseph David Frederick, 40, Jonesboro: Contempt of court.
Zacura Zhane Poullard, 23, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Demarion Alvin Jasmine, 22, Westlake: Trespassing; attempted burglary; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Donald James Roberson, 37, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).
Matthew Charles Degracia, 37, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles.
Jacob Walter Pope, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution; contempt of court (2 charges).
Donald Ray Tyler, 53, DeQuincy: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; careless operation; parole violation; burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
Terrell James Deshotel Jr., 36, Jennings: Forgery; monetary instrument abuse; probation violation.
Christopher Jaccory Lee Nevills, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Matthew Steven Amos Jr., 21, Westlake: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; proper equipment required on vehicles; switched license plates; possession of stolen things worth $1,000; probation detainer.
Sean Michael Bartie, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; contempt of court (2 charges).
Harold Linn Miller, 48, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Addison James Provost, 38, New Iberia: Monetary instrument abuse; second degree battery.
Tyler Jamal Guillory, 24, Lake Charles: Strangulation; pregnant victim; contempt of court.
Chad Michael Touchet Jr., 19, Roanoke: Possession of or dealing in firearms with an obliterated number.
Shuqun Xie, 36, Lake Charles: Prostitution by massage; crimes against nature by solicitation.
Can Zhou, 37, Lake Charles: Prostitution by massage; crimes against nature by solicitation.
Laura Helenca Siebeneicher, 48, Vinton: Criminal mischief; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000.
Corey James Guidry, 33, Sardis, MS: Domestic abuse (2 charges).
