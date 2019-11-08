Sports Person of the Week - Cooper Hext

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Tigers head into the final week of the regular season with a 5-4 overall record, as the Tigers come off a huge rivalry win over Vinton in week nine.
“Oldest rivalry in this area. It’s always a good football game,” said DeQuincy head coach Charlie Smith.
“They play us hard every time we play them," Cooper Hext said. "They are a big team that we go against. It’s a big rival. I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did without the help of my teammates.”
Wide receiver Cooper Hext has been the team’s main offensive weapon the last few years and once again, he helped lead the Tigers to a win with over 120 total yards and 4 touchdowns. The scores came in a variety of ways– one receiving, two rushing and one defensively. You can say Hext is a jack-of-all-trades.
“He’s outstanding. The kid plays hard. He’s a great high character kid," said Charlie Smith. He represents us with the utmost class and he’s an exceptional athlete on top of it. he’s a combination of everything you want. Growing up, having young kids, you want your kids to be like Cooper.”
Through nine weeks, Hext has accumulated 63 catches for nearly 950 yards and ten touchdowns. But Super Cooper Hext won’t be playing football at the next level, as the will sign to play baseball at McNeese on Wednesday.
“I’m very honored to be able to sign with McNeese next week," Cooper Hext said. "It’s a dream come true to play (baseball) at the next level.”
Until then, the focus will remain with helping DeQuincy make a run in the playoffs.
